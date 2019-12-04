Runners will especially benefit from the app with all-new pace and distance metrics that will be displayed both on your Watch and iPhone during indoor runs. What's more, all of your workouts will benefit since your Watch will now act as a heart rate monitor, displaying your heart rate on both your Watch and iPhone. This way, you can see how hard you're working as you move within zones. And since all of these metrics will be saved, after class you'll be able to see detailed graphs to capture your efforts.

The Peloton Watch App also makes it easy to glance at your metrics during class - or just see how much time is left in your workout. Plus, you can turn up the music by adjusting the Digital Crown.