What you need to know
- Peloton has released its new app for Apple Watch.
- It will provide key running and heart rate metrics during workouts.
- It uses the Watch's heart rate monitor to show you how you move between workout zones.
Peloton has announced its brand new app for Apple Watch, aimed at Peleton members who use the Peloton App for iPhone.
Peloton's new app can automatically track your metrics once you start a workout, you'll need your phone with you when you're exercising to use the app, however. According to their blog post:
Runners will especially benefit from the app with all-new pace and distance metrics that will be displayed both on your Watch and iPhone during indoor runs. What's more, all of your workouts will benefit since your Watch will now act as a heart rate monitor, displaying your heart rate on both your Watch and iPhone. This way, you can see how hard you're working as you move within zones. And since all of these metrics will be saved, after class you'll be able to see detailed graphs to capture your efforts.
The Peloton Watch App also makes it easy to glance at your metrics during class - or just see how much time is left in your workout. Plus, you can turn up the music by adjusting the Digital Crown.
The last point is cool because even though you need your phone with you, you won't need to access it as the Watch app will allow you to take control of your workout if you need to. The Peloton app is available to download on iOS and WatchOS now!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
