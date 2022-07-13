Whether you have an iMac or MacBook, having an external monitor is a huge boon for productivity, gaming, creativity, and just about everything else you do on your Mac. I've been using the LG 27UN850-W and have been thoroughly impressed by how well it performs for basically all my needs. Its 27-inch UHD display is sharp and supports HDR, making watching movies or YouTube videos a blast. Plus, it handles color really well, to the point that I don't notice much difference between my LG monitor and my iMac screen when it comes to color — perfect for editing photos. When I'm not working, I'm usually gaming (yes, you can game on Mac), and the 60Hz refresh rate keeps my favorite games looking smooth.
So many monitors are so expensive. Heck, Apple's own Studio Display is $1,600, and it's not even that good for the average person. There's no doubt in my mind that spending the $360 on the LG 27UN850-W at Amazon this Prime Day is a way better use of your money if you're looking for a new monitor.
The LG 27UN850-W is a USB-C monitor with HDR support via two HDMI ports, a DisplayPort, a headphone jack, and two down-stream USB-A ports. Thanks to its IPS panel, it also has excellent viewing angles, and its grey-to-grey response time is a blazing-fast five milliseconds. It's truly a fantastic all-around USB-C monitor that's a wonderful addition to any workspace for any Mac user.
