While it's no surprise that Apple TV+ has a limited content selection — it was a brand new service with no back catalog when it launched — that doesn't mean that it doesn't have good content. whether you like Dramas, comedies, or have kids, here are some shows I think everyone should check out on Apple TV+.

The Morning Show

Starring Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Steve Carrell, and Billy Crudup, The Morning Show follows all the people involved in a morning news show as they deal with the fallout from their star anchor being accused of sexual misconduct in the workplace. I recognize that early reviews for the show weren't good, even the one I wrote was pretty middling, but this show really get a lot better and the Season One finale was breathtaking. Best online learning tools for kids: ABCmouse, Reading IQ, & more It's a show that isn't afraid of getting uncomfortable and exploring its difficult subject matter and the characters feel very real and grounded, which really amps up the drama. Servant

With M. Night Shyamalan on board, you know this series is going to have some twists and turns, but what you may not expect is a compelling story with some great acting. The story follows a family who hires a nanny to look after their infant son; however, the son is just a doll used as part of a fake fantasy to help Dorothy (Lauren Ambrose) cope with the death of her child. Things get really weird when the new nanny seems to believe the baby is real as well. I loved the atmosphere that the show creates, it keeps the tension really well throughout all the episodes — highly recommend. See

The basic premise is quickly summed up with some text at the beginning of the first episode, which states that sometime in the 21st century, there was a deadly virus that wiped out most people on earth, leaving only a mere two million people left. Unfortunately, those who survived were blinded, and now centuries later, the sense of sight is considered a myth. It's heresy to even speak about sight, and if you are even suspected to have the gift of sight, you are supposed to burn. It's a super cool high-fantasy drama series that has a Game of Thrones-ish vibe to it. Jason Momoa's performance is very strong, and the narrative takes some wild turns that make every episode a treat. For All Mankind