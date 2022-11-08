Best wireless headphones for Nintendo Switch 2022

The time for Bluetooth headphones for your Switch is finally here. After a recent update, Switch players can finally enjoy connecting with their friends and listening to their games on a Bluetooth-connected, wireless headset. Get top-notch audio while plugged into the best Switch games, wherever you're playing with our picks for the best wireless headphones for the Nintendo Switch. Get one of these great options connected to your Switch.

Best wireless headphones for Nintendo Switch

Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 Wireless Gaming Headset Best wireless Switch headset overall Reasons to buy + Comfortable and cooling + Glasses friendly + Simultaneous Bluetooth capability + Included USB dongle for connection + 20-hour battery life Reasons to avoid - Poor connection distance with dongle - You need the app to adjust some settings

The Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 may be advertised for PS4/PS5 and Nintendo Switch, but with its Bluetooth connectivity, you can also use this comfortable set to connect to your phone while you play too.

If you plan on using the headset for long periods, comfort is a huge factor. The Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 has memory foam and Aerofit cooling gel in the cushion around the ears. Plus, they are designed to be more comfortable for those who wear glasses. You can adjust a tab that allows space for your glasses to sit into the headset instead of getting pressed into your head.

Players also get to enjoy a lot of great audio features when using this set. The Nanoclear speakers give what Turtle Beach calls a 3D Audio experience, meaning the sound in your game becomes more realistic as you're playing by shifting where the sounds seem to be coming from as if you are actually in the game's environment. They also offer Superhuman Hearing, a feature that accents subtle sounds. You can customize your audio features through the Turtle Beach Audio Hub app and even save up to four presets when you find what you like best, so you don't have to mess around with adjustments from game to game.

While you can't use the microphone to talk to your friends via the Switch, the Bluetooth connection will allow you to speak with your friends from Discord, Google Meet, or whatever audio chatting service you use and connect to your Switch sound at the same time. In addition, this headset will last you 20 hours between charges giving you plenty of playtime before you have to connect the charger.

JLab - Studio Wireless On-Ear Headphones Best budget Switch headset Reasons to buy + 2-year warranty + Affordable + Portable with an included case + 30-hour battery life + Color options + No app is needed Reasons to avoid - Can't charge with anything stronger than a 5V 1A charger - Not as comfortable on larger ears

Maybe you're not looking to spend top dollar on the best audio quality and connection options and want a simple headset that's portable, with good sound, and offers Bluetooth pairing at a reasonable price. In this case, the JLab - Studio Wireless On-Ear Headphones are a great pick, and they come with a 2-year manufacturer warranty.

For many Switch players, portability is a significant factor in accessories. This headset does fold up, so it is more compact and easy to pack. It even comes with a carrying case to protect it, so you don't have to figure out how to travel with it safely.

Available in multiple colors, this headset can be connected via Bluetooth to any device that allows a Bluetooth connection. The speakers offer three different sound settings, JLab Signature, Balanced, and Bass Boost. You can switch between these settings directly on the headset. In addition, there is a built-in microphone on this headset if you would want to connect it to your phone or another Bluetooth device with the ability to use the mic.

The battery will last for up to 30 hours on a single charge, so you can play for several stretches without having to worry about it. There is also a soft foam cushion along the top bar of the headset to alleviate pressure on the top of the head and a Cloud Foam Cushion around the ears, which are adjustable for a more accurate fit. However, due to the design if you have larger ears you may want to consider a different headset.

SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless - Gaming Headset Best mid-range Switch headset Reasons to buy + Works with Nintendo Switch, docked or in handheld + 20-hour battery life + Soft, comfortable earcups Reasons to avoid - No Bluetooth support

The SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless is the perfect option for someone who doesn't want to spend a huge amount of money but is still interested in a quality headset that'll last a while. Available at $100, this headset is designed to be comfortable, with soft earcups and a flexible band that can be adjusted as needed. It also sports great sound design, ensuring that you're not compromising on your games' audio quality.

The headset also uses a 2.4Ghz connection with a USB-C and USB-A adapter, meaning it's functional with the Nintendo Switch regardless of whether you're playing in docked or handheld configuration. Just plug the Bluetooth adapter into your Switch port and you're good to go. This also makes it functional no matter the model of handheld console you're using, from the Nintendo Switch Lite to the Nintendo Switch OLED.

The SteelSeries Arctis 1 is great for anyone who needs a solid headset with good audio quality, while also not spending a ton of money. It's compatible no matter how you play.

eKids Wireless Over-the-Ear Headphones Best wireless Switch headset for kids Reasons to buy + Many color and design options + Foldable for portability + Made to fit kids + Volume limited + 28-hour battery life Reasons to avoid - It may not fit older children - Sound quality could be better

While there are no promises that this will stop the disappointed yelling when something doesn't go quite their way, a headset made for kids can help them keep their game sounds to themselves for a little bit. The eKids Wireless Over-the-Ear Headphones are specifically made to fit kids' heads, so they are smaller around the ears and over the head. The biggest thing that stands out about these is the huge variety in designs from Mario, Pokémon, princesses, Batman, and more.

With this headset, you can choose to have it connect wirelessly through Bluetooth or wired connection. The volume is limited so kids can listen safely without risking damaging their hearing. Plus, they last for 28 hours before needing a charge, and they fold up, making them a perfect choice for a road trip.

Logitech G935 Wireless 7.1 Surround Sound Gaming Headset Best wireless Switch headset for customization Reasons to buy + RBG lighting + 7.1 surround sound support + Compatibility with many different devices Reasons to avoid - Battery life is only 12 hours - The G-Keys are a bit unnecessary for the Switch

The Logitech G935 Artemis not only has a very sleek look but also has many great features to add to your gaming experience so you can enjoy any of the best Nintendo Switch games out there. Players will notice minimal distortion and fantastic surround sound. In addition, the mic is a 6 mm boom mic that brings your voice through to your friends.

Listen to an additional audio source by connecting the 3.5 mm cable to a second device, allowing you to talk on one and listen to your game on another. Although this takes away the freedom of a fully wireless experience, it is an option for chatting with your friends while gaming on Switch since you can't use the Bluetooth mic to communicate through the console itself directly.

Match your headset to the rest of your setup with the LIGHTSYNC RGB. Program it to whatever you like with the G HUB software or see what colors are chosen for you that go with your game or your audio. The lighting may be one of the reasons the battery life is shorter at 12 hours between charges.

Welcome to Bluetooth

We're so excited to finally have Bluetooth connectivity for headphones on the Nintendo Switch. This has opened up so many great headphone options, one of the best of which is the Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 Wireless Gaming Headset. It offers excellent sound quality, is made with comfort in mind in so many ways, and has various audio customization options available in the app.

While some of these options may be on the expensive side, we consider a good pair of wireless headphones to be one of your best accessories for your Nintendo Switch. We're glad to see that we now have more choices with this update. Maybe in the future, we'll have microphone accessibility too.