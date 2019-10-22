A good app can mean the difference between retaining a customer and losing them to a competitor. That holds true for managing your credit card as well. There are a ton of banking and credit card apps on the market, but the vast majority of them look like they haven't been updated since the App Store was invented. Thankfully, there are a few credit card companies that have not only recognized the importance of a good app but put in the development to create great experiences for their cardholders. The Wallet app for Apple Card Apple is an obvious choice when it comes to a stellar app experience for your credit card. With the launch of Apple Card this summer, Apple also updated the Wallet app on iOS to bring a host of features to the card. There is something to be said about being able to manage your credit card without having to log into a third-party app. With Apple Card, you do not need to log in to the Wallet app as Apple already considers you authenticated from unlocking your phone. Having everything baked into the operating system removes a layer of friction that, while seemingly small, plays a big role in the overall experience of managing your card.

Understanding your card use is incredibly easy. The Wallet app gives you a quick glance at the major things you'd want to know about your card like total balance if you have an upcoming payment, your weekly activity, and the most recent transactions. You can get a sense of your spending habits by popping into your activity, which you can choose to view by either weekly or monthly. It's a feature that has given me a better understanding of my spending more quickly than any other app I have used and helped me to make smarter financial decisions. Your Daily Cash earned is also available in the Wallet app by popping out and looking at your Apple Cash Card. The app also gives you everything you need to manage your Apple Card. You can set up your payment schedule, lock your card, request a replacement card, and get card details like your security code or your available credit. You can also get help in a number of ways by either messaging Apple Support directly through iMessage or calling in without having to dig up the right customer service number. Apple Card also supports push notifications so you can be alerted about everything ranging from a transaction, bill due, payment made, and Daily Cash earned. One big downside of Apple Card is that the Wallet app is currently only available on iOS, so if you're looking to manage your card on your iPad or Mac, you're out of luck. The Amex app from American Express The Amex app from American Express is a contender for the best third-party credit card app experience in the industry. If I am not using my Apple Card, I am using my Amex and an actual part of that decision is based on how great of an app the company has made to support their cards. Getting into the app is a breeze as it works with Face ID or Touch ID if you're rocking an iPhone 8 or earlier. The app also supports multiple card management, so if you have more than one Amex card, you'll be able to switch between both with ease. You can even set one as a favorite so, when you open the app, it will default to showing you that card first - a pretty nice little feature. The homepage of the app shows you the most important information you need to know for a credit card: your total balance if you have a payment due, your available credit, and your most recent transactions. The statements tab gives you a more detailed breakdown of your spending if you have part of your balance on a payment plan, your statements, and payments that you have made towards your card.