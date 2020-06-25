The Nintendo Switch has been making waves since it was first released, lauded for being so unique compared to other gaming systems. Nintendo's Labo kits are the perfect way to expand on your system's most innovative features. Over at Best Buy, you can save as much as $50 on Nintendo Labo kits with prices down to just $19.99 per kit.

These interactive model-making sets for Nintendo Switch usually sell for $40 to $70 each, so this is a great chance to save, especially if you're currently stuck at home and need some more fun activities to keep yourself occupied. The deals are only available for today only, though.

Get creative Nintendo Labo Kits The Nintendo Switch kits include various cardboard pieces that you fold and put together to create fun, study accessories for the console that come to life with your Joy-Cons. These kits go for $40 to $70 apiece when not on sale. $19.99 $69.99 $50 off See at Best Buy

The kits include various cardboard pieces that you fold and put together to create fun, study accessories for your Switch. Once the accessories are pieced together, you attach a Joy-Con controller in the appropriate spot and bring them to life via what could only be described as Nintendo magic.

The Vehicle kit provides a car, a plane, and a submarine that you can control in included mini-games. The Toy-Con 04: VR kit is also on sale at $19.99, a price being matched at Amazon. The VR Starter Kit is your gateway to virtual reality and a super affordable gateway at that.

Labo is a great way for kids and adults to spend some time together. For one thing, you have to build the gear yourself. So if the kit is for a child, you might want to help them build it. The games included also have an aspect of pass-and-play to them so you can play the games together.

All the materials you need are included. You'll get the packed-in Labo software that has interactive build instructions plus quick-play games and more. You can also restrict the display for younger children six and under in the settings, so you have control over what's being displayed and to whom. Certain popular Switch titles, like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, offer support for your Labo creations too.

Deals like this on Nintendo products are rare at any time of year, but with the current climate these sorts of things are selling out at many retailers or have had their prices jacked to cash in on people desperate for more things to do at home. You definitely want to make the most of this Nintendo Labo sale while you can. These deals won't last for long.