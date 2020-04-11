Here's the situation: you're stuck at home, and it's been weeks since your last haircut. You're starting to look a little raggedy, so you decide its time to take the drastic step of cutting your own hair.
But just how do you do it? How do you cut your own hair so it doesn't look like you got into a fight with a pair of hedge clippers?
Truth be told, I don't know. But there are plenty of tutorials online willing to help you master the home haircut if that's something you need to do.
Alex Kouras
This tutorial from Alex Kouras teaches you the essentials of keeping your hair trimmed in a medium-close style.
Tips for Clips
Tips for Clips has this quick tutorial, and I really appreciate that the video just jumps right into the steps, not really spending any time on an introduction.
Fashionistas
Fashionistas is filled with nothing but expert-level haircuts and styles, many of which you can give yourself at home. If you just need a bang trim, you have to check out their fringe bang DIY.
Brad Mondo
For people with longer hair, Brad Mondo's tutorial showcases how you can maintain its look at home, though he does recommend going to see a stylist once you're able to do so.
Sharee Anonuevo
This video from Sharee Anonuevo is less about styling, and more about maintenance for people with longer hair, and is a fairly quick walkthrough.
Shop Style Conquer
Tara of Shop Style Conquer takes you through how she cuts her own hair. Great if you're looking for a style somewhere around chin-length.
The Ultimate Hair Course
Udemy is home to thousands of excellent online courses covering a broad selection of topics, including how to cut and care for your own hair at home. While primarily aimed at those with longer hair, the techniques in the course can be applied by anyone looking to cut and style their own hair.
Currently available on Udemy at 46% off.
Your tips
Do you have any tips and tricks for cutting your hair at home? Do you have a favorite tutorial that's really helped you? Let us know in the comments.
