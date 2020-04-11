Here's the situation: you're stuck at home, and it's been weeks since your last haircut. You're starting to look a little raggedy, so you decide its time to take the drastic step of cutting your own hair. But just how do you do it? How do you cut your own hair so it doesn't look like you got into a fight with a pair of hedge clippers? Truth be told, I don't know. But there are plenty of tutorials online willing to help you master the home haircut if that's something you need to do. Alex Kouras

This tutorial from Alex Kouras teaches you the essentials of keeping your hair trimmed in a medium-close style. Tips for Clips

Tips for Clips has this quick tutorial, and I really appreciate that the video just jumps right into the steps, not really spending any time on an introduction. Best online learning tools for kids: ABCmouse, Reading IQ, & more Fashionistas

Fashionistas is filled with nothing but expert-level haircuts and styles, many of which you can give yourself at home. If you just need a bang trim, you have to check out their fringe bang DIY. Brad Mondo

For people with longer hair, Brad Mondo's tutorial showcases how you can maintain its look at home, though he does recommend going to see a stylist once you're able to do so. Sharee Anonuevo