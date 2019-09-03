If at first you fail, try again. That's how the saying goes, but whoever said it likely wasn't referring to the gang of thieves that stole more than $200,000 worth of iPhones from an Australian Apple store.

According to The West Australian, a group of men attempted to break into an Apple store in Perth but were thwarted when a taxi passed by. Unrelented, the thieves made their way to another Apple store in Garden City where they accomplished their mission.

Smashing the front glass, they entered the building that was guarded by a security guard and threatened him with blunt weapons. They then began to grab all of the iPhones they could carry.

In the end, they managed to get away with over $200,000 in stolen iPhones.

Police have reached out to the taxi driver that thwarted their first attempt and a passing cyclist to gather information that could help them catch the gang of thieves.

All told, it was a very scary situation. With the security guard on duty, one wrong move could have escalated the situation to dangerous levels. Luckily, that didn't happen.

Apple stores are highly targeted locations for thieves because of the value of iPhones. They demand big resell value in the black market making them very easy to sell. Thankfully, no one was hurt in the latest break in.