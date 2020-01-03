A switch for 48 ports is used for all cameras, automation equipment, iPads in the walls (power) and a variety of low-voltage equipment (power/network). The 10G switch powers the access points, which are also 10G.

It might seem that this equipment exceeds the requirements, but with budget of the project the difference between the good and the best was minimal, and especially since absolutely all the equipment in the building was connected to the network exclusively through Wi-Fi. I decided to build a 10 gigabit network, so that there is a reserve for the future; the only access points are AP XG, which would support this speed.

There are cameras here, but there is nothing special to tell about them, except that the Unifi Protect interface is one of the best on the market.