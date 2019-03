Did you know Apple offers education pricing on its devices for students, teachers, and parents? You don't even need a .EDU email address to qualify for these savings, either. The discounts change every so often, but right now Apple is offering up to $400 off the iMac Pro when you purchase via the link provided. That'll bring its price down to $4,599 from $4,999, though any add-ons you choose will affect your total. Shipping is free.

You can also save $20 on an iPad this way, and Apple offers special financing plans of up to 18 months for those who need them.

Equipped with a 3.2GHz 8-core Intel Xeon W processor, Turbo Boost up to 4.2GHz, and 32GB of RAM that's expandable up to 256GB, along with a 1TB SSD, four Thunderbolt 3 ports, and a gorgeous 27-inch Retina 5K display. If you'd like to learn more about just how beastly of a computer the iMac Pro is, be sure to check out our review from last year.

See at Apple