That huge iMac Pro upgrade we're waiting for could come this June

Apple's rumored iMac Pro refresh now looks set for a June 2022 appearance with a fancy new mini-LED screen in tow. That's according to an industry analyst who specializes in display technology.

That analyst is DSCC's Ross Young who took to Twitter to answer a question about whether we could see a new iMac Pro sooner rather than later. In response, Young said that a mini-LED iMac Pro "could launch in June" and while some believe that the display technology will be more old school, he expects it to be much more impressive. Think 1,000 zones and more than 4,000 individual LEDs.

MiniLED iMac Pro could launch in June. Some observers said no MiniLEDs, but we hear around 1000 zones and over 4000 miniLEDs. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) February 14, 2022

It now seems likely that the new iMac Pro will replace the old one as well as the 27-inch iMac, leaving the 24-inch version as the only standard iMac in the lineup. The new iMac Pro will of course run Apple silicon, although exactly which chips will be used remains to be seen.

The new iMac Pro is far from the only Mac we will be treated to this year. New MacBook Air and Mac mini products are expected, while new MacBook Pro notebooks are also on the horizon. On top of all of that, new iPad Air and iPhone SE announcements are imminent if rumors are accurate.

Given the Mac Pro's current lack of Apple silicon refresh a new iMac Pro will likely be the best Mac for professionals who don't want a portable machine. At least until we do see that expected Mac Pro refresh at some point in the future.