The 2022 MacBook Air is likely to become the Mac of the year because of its broad appeal. However, there's also growing anticipation for what Apple has planned for iMac in the coming 12 months. Following last year's release of the consumer-based 24-inch iMac, the expectation this time around is for Cupertino to announce a more professional-friendly model. Here's what I hope to see on this year's new iMac.

The new iMac Pro

Back in December 2017, Apple introduced its first and only iMac Pro. With a starting price of $5,000, the iMac Pro only found limited success, and in March 2021, Apple retired it. A month later, the company announced the colorful 24-inch iMac, the first Apple desktop to feature Apple silicon. This model joined the Intel-based (and consumer-friendly) 27-inch model that was last updated in August 2020.

A new iMac Pro will almost certainly replace that model with buyers given a choice between purchasing one with an M1 Pro or M1 Max professional-focused systems-on-a-chip (SoC). These are the same options found on last year's MacBook Pro.

What about the screen size and quality?

The rumor mill has been all over the place regarding the iMac Pro 2022's screen size and quality. Earlier rumors suggested Apple would increase the screen size on this model as it moved from 21.5 inches to 24 inches on the less expensive model. Later, the rumors pivoted, with most now expecting Apple to stick with 27 inches for the new iMac Pro. Quality-wise, earlier rumors said the next iMac Pro would feature mini-LED; more recent stories, however, said Apple would stick with LCD.

I'm going to split the difference here and assume Apple will keep the screen size at 27 inches for the iMac Pro and offer the model with the option of LCD or mini-LED, with the latter much more expensive, as you'll see below.