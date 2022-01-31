The mini-LED iMac Pro is now expected to arrive in August or September

Those hoping to get their hands on a new iMac Pro in the first few months of 2022 look set to be disappointed. According to display analyst Ross Young, we shouldn't be expecting the new iMac Pro to arrive until "August or September."

The new machine, which is set to feature mini-LED technology and a display larger than the current M1 iMac, now looks set to arrive this summer rather than any sooner with display shipments unlikely to begin before June.

We expect panel shipments from June, but the product may not launch till August or September. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) January 31, 2022

The bad news continues, too. Young also says that while we can still look forward to the use of mini-LED technology in the new iMac Pro, it won't have as many zones as the impressive MacBook Pro. That should still mean that we get the benefit of 120Hz ProMotion and a variable refresh, at least.

Apple is also expected to put Apple silicon into this thing, with Bloomberg's Mark Gurman saying that we should expect "similar chips to the M1 Pro and M1 Max. That could potentially mean a refreshed chip, possibly based on the M2 design that is expected to debut in a MacBook Air within the next few months.

My expectation is that we'll get a new model this year that is bigger than the current 24-inch design and branded as an iMac Pro. That would mean it has similar chips to the M1 Pro and M1 Max processors inside of the MacBook Pro. I'd also expect the new iMac Pro to have a similar design to the current M1 iMac.

A refreshed iMac Pro, with new internals, is sure to be the best Mac for a whole lot of professionals — especially those who want to enjoy the benefits of those new mini-LED displays.