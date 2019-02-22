Adorama is offering the Fujifilm Instax Share SP-2 Smartphone Printer in Gold bundled with two packs of Instax Mini Rainbow Film for just $79.99 today. This limited-time deal saves you nearly $30 off the average price of the printer via Amazon, while the two-pack of film adds an extra $20 in value to your purchase for close to $50 savings total. At Amazon, this camera's never even sold below $86 without the film included. Shipping is free.

This compact printer lets you create Instax photos without using a Fujifilm Instax Instant Camera. Simply download the free Share App on your smartphone or tablet to wirelessly send photos to print in high resolution and full color. It takes about just ten seconds to share and print your photo, and there are even a few editing options on the Share app to allow you to adjust the image a bit before printing. You can choose to print photos from social media sites like Instagram or Facebook as well.

A total of 30 sheets of film are included with the bundle you'll recieve, and you can always order more film when you begin to run low. At Amazon, over 500 customers left a review for this printer resulting in a rating of 4.3 out of 5 stars.

