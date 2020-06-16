TikTok clone Zynn has been pulled from the App Store after recently finding itself at the top of the pile for no discernable reason. As it turned out, there was some sort of pyramid scheme at play. And now Apple has made the app disappear.

Zynn supposedly paid users for watching content, although much of that content was stolen from elsewhere. Users were also encouraged to invite their friends to join the pyramid scheme, too.

Zynn's big catch is you can never redeem all your cash. There are some pretty big rewards totals, like a $50 Amazon gift card.



The best way to get these? Invite your friends! pic.twitter.com/JXjRSwfONT — Turner Novak (@TurnerNovak) May 27, 2020

Now The Verge reports that the app has been removed from the App Store after it was noted that plagiarism was being spotted in the app. But a Zynn spokesperson seems to think that was an isolated incident, despite it being anything but. Especially considering some believe it was the people behind Zynn that ripped content from TikTok and passed it off as new.

Although Zynn managed to attract a sizable number of users in a very short amount of time, its long-term success is now threatened. Some have suggested that Zynn's management itself is responsible for uploading content from TikTok to the app as an unconventional growth hack, but the company says this is just the work of over-zealous users.

Now it'll be left to Zynn to convince Apple that things aren't as they seem. Despite there being plenty of evidence that they are exactly what they seem to be.