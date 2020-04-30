Popular video app TikTok has surpassed 2 billion global downloads on iOS and Android, according to the latest data from Sensor Tower

The report states:

Social video app TikTok from ByteDance has been downloaded more than 2 billion times globally on the App Store and Google Play, according to Sensor Tower Store Intelligence estimates. The latest milestone comes just five months after TikTok surpassed 1.5 billion downloads. In Q1 2020, it generated the most downloads for any app ever in a quarter, accumulating more than 315 million installs across the App Store and Google Play.

Sensor Tower notes that whilst the app was previously already popular, its recent surge of 315M downloads in Q1 2020 comes as consumers are "drawn to their mobile devices more than ever as they look for new ways to shop, work and connect with others."