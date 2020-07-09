A new Sensor Tower report has revealed that TikTok was installed more than 87 million times in June of 2020.

According to the report:

TikTok was the most downloaded non-gaming app worldwide for June 2020 with more than 87 million installs, which represented a 52.7 percent increase from June 2019. The countries with the most installs of the app during this period were India at 18.8 percent of its total downloads and the United States at 8.7 percent. The full top 10 ranking of non-gaming apps worldwide by downloads for June 2020 is above. App download estimates are from Sensor Tower's Store Intelligence platform.

Not far behind, video-conferencing app Zoom came second with close to 71.2 million installs, more than 34 times its downloads in the same month last year. Again, India led the market with 30.8% of the downloads, with the U.S. accounting for 11.3%. Mainstays Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram rounded out the top five on Android. Over on iOS, YouTube proved to be more popular thank Facebook.

Interestingly, Zoom has passed WhatsApp in popularity on Android when compared to May's figures.

Over the last few days, it has emerged that both Google and Apple have complied with the Indian government's ban on 59 Chinese-developed apps including TikTok, removing them from their respective app marketplaces last week. Not only that, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo recently remarked that the U.S. government was considering a ban on TikTok over concerns about censorship and data privacy. Certainly, the ban in India may very well harm TikTok's installation figures going forward.