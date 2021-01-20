Tim Cook gifted the first Mac Pro to former President Donald Trump

What you need to know
- Apple CEO Tim Cook gifted the first Mac Pro built in its Texas factory to former President Donald Trump.
According to former President Donald Trump's final financial disclosure report that was released today, Apple CEO Tim Cook gifted the President the first Mac Pro that came off the line at the company's factory in Austin, Texas.
David Enrich, Business Investigations Editor for The New York Times, posted the disclosure report to Twitter tonight, pointing out some of the gifts given to President Trump.
"Check out the gifts that people –– including the CEOs of @Boeing, @Ford and @Apple –– gave Trump. (from his final financial disclosure report, released today)"
According to the report, Tim Cook gifted President Trump a "Mac Pro Computer, the first created at the Flex Factory in Austin, Texas." The value of the gift was recorded as $5,999, meaning that it was a base model Mac Pro and most likely given to the former President as a symbolic gift celebrating Apple's manufacturing of the Mac Pro in the United States.
Apple had announced back in 2019 that the new Mac Pro would be built in the United States, and CEO Tim Cook had taken President Trump on a tour of its Austin, Texas factory to showcase Apple's investment in U.S. manufacturing.
