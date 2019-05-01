Tim Cook: iPhone price corrections delivering 'better results' in India

I think India is a very important market in the long term. It's a challenging market in the short term but we're learning a lot. We have started manufacturing there which is very important to be able to serve the market in a reasonable way. And we're growing that capability there and we would like to place retail stores there and we were working with the government to seek approval to do that and so we plan on going in there with sort of all of our might.

We've opened a developer accelerator there which we're very happy with some of the things coming out of there. It's a long term play. It's not something that's going to be an overnight huge business. But I think the growth potential is phenomenal and it doesn't bother me that it's primarily an Android business at the moment because that just means there's a lot of opportunities there.