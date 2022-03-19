What you need to know
- Apple CEO Tim Cook has thanked a man for telling the story of how his Apple Watch saved his life.
- Nitesh Chopra went to see a doctor after he took an ECG because he felt unwell.
- A doctor's visit revealed he had a blocked artery and was able to receive life-saving care.
Apple CEO Tim Cook has thanked a Haryana dentist for telling the story of how an Apple Watch saved his life.
HT Tech reports how Haryana dentist Nitesh Chopra took an ECG because he was feeling unwell. His Apple Watch revealed atrial fibrillation, and after multiple similar readings, he decided to visit a doctor. Doctors at the hospital also took ECG's finding similar results and discovering Chopra' had a completely blocked artery, as a result, he was able to receive life-saving treatment.
Chopra's wife Neha emailed Tim Cook to thank him for the Apple Watch that saved her husband's life, to which Cook responded:
*I'm very glad you sought clinical evaluation and received the care you desired. Thank you for sharing your story with us. Have a good day. Best Wishes, Tim.
Thrilled with the story's happy ending, Nitesh's wife has decided to buy her own Apple Watch in order to monitor her own health. Nitesh told HT Tech he felt blessed and couldn't express his gratitude, stating that he used his watch as a fashion accessory, to check the time, and to track his steps, but "could not imagine" that one day the device would save his life.
There's always Amazon
The newest flagship Apple Watch
Apple Watch Series 7
Bigger, brighter, slightly better
You can buy the Apple Watch from Amazon if you prefer. Just remember you may be limited to only certain band combinations and models on Amazon. Plus, it's possible they will have less stock than buying from Apple directly.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Mac Studio teardown reveals one feature you might be able to upgrade
Max Tech has become the first creator to break open Apple's new Mac Studio, revealing that the Mac Studio might well be unofficially user-upgradeable.
Where are the Nintendo Selects for Switch?
The Switch's five-year anniversary has come and gone, with no price reductions for games in sight. When it comes to making their products accessible to those from all walks of life, Nintendo is doing a poor job.
Apple's making it harder for someone to steal your new $8,000 Mac Studio
Apple is reportedly readying a new Lock Adapter that will make it easier for people to secure their new Mac Studio, preventing it from being lifted the first time it's left unattended.
These are the best rowing machines for Apple Fitness Plus
Get a great workout in at home with one of the best rowing machines for Apple Fitness Plus.