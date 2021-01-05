Making the perfect cup of coffee is something people strive for each and every time they get that caffeine craving, but it isn't always easy. With that in mind, why not let an app help out? Brew Timer is an iPhone app that helps you make your coffee just the way you like it, each and every time.

As that name suggests, Brew Timer can time your coffee brews for you – making sure you aren't coming up short. But the latest update adds some new features that are well worth checking out. And that's above and beyond the automatic brew journal and coffee bean tracking that was already in place.

New features include:

Pour Compass Brew Timer now detects long timer steps where it is easy to lose track of how quickly or slowly you should be adding water to your brew. It intelligently divides these long pours into smaller checkpoints and displays the mass you should be targeting at each stage of the pour. This helps you keep a consistent pour rate, which leads to a consistent cup of coffee. Auto Adjustments Brew Timer can now automatically adjust your recipes to support different brew volumes. If you shrink your recipe from 400ml to 300ml, Brew Timer will adjust each of the timer steps where you pour water so that your pour rate stays consistent, again leading you to a consistent cup of coffee. This is also useful when you are at the end of your coffee bean supply — you can adjust your recipe to keep a constant ratio, and brew a slightly larger or smaller cup to use up the last of your beans. Year in Review Brew Timer now provides yearly summaries of your brewing habits. See how much coffee you brewed, what your top recipes were and several breakdowns of the types of coffees you tried.

And yet, there's more. I counted as many as ten smaller improvements in the latest release. I love that, because it shows a dedication to making Brew Timer the best it can be, for you, the user.

You can download Brew Timer from the App Store now, rpiced at just $2.99.