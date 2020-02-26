Mac Pro wheelsSource: iMore

What you need to know

  • Apple sells $400 sets of wheels for Mac Pro.
  • Normally it would come with feet, but wheels make it more portable.
  • But those wheels don't have any locking mechanism.

If you're the proud owner of a new Mac Pro and need to move it around frequently, you're probably going to want some of those $400 wheels. Sure, they cost more than they should but they're probably massively over-engineered, right? Well, maybe they are, but there seems to be one glaring omission – they don't lock in place.

That rather amazing revelation comes after YouTuber Marques "MKBHD" Brownlee took to Twitter to show just how easily a Mac Pro can wheel itself around when left to its own devices. And it makes for some spine-tingling watching.

While it might make tons of sense to have the wheels move easily – that's what they're there for, after all – they do appear to move too freely. After all, what happens if your Mac Pro is up on a desk and that desk isn't quite as level as you thought it was?

That has the potential to be a $50,000 tumble right there. Ouch!