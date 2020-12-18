The humble Pomodoro technique is one that has been around for a long, long time but having an app on your Mac makes it all the better. Tomato 2 is one such app and it might be the one you've been looking for.

The idea is simple. You work for 25 minutes and when the timer goes off, you take a five-minute break. Then you do it all over again. It's designed to prevent fatigue and, by all accounts, it works.

As for the app, Tomato 2 can live in your menu bar and be invoked via a keyboard shortcut. Then, you can restart a timer and more without moving your hands from the keyboard – all helping with focus.