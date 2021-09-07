Is toothpaste the secret weapon for cleaning your Apple Watch band? Maybe!

What you need to know
- The Apple Watch Sport Band can get grimy but toothpaste is said to be a great cleaning agent.
- Put some toothpaste onto a toothbrush and have at it, says one Instagrammer.
As much as we all love the simple Apple Watch Sport Band, we can all probably agree that it is very good at collecting grime. Cleaning it can be a hassle — but it doesn't need to be, apparently. All you need is toothpaste and a toothbrush.
Yep, you read that right.
That's according to lifestyle Instagrammer Carmen Strong, with Mail Online picking up the story.
Want to know how I clean mine using 1 INGREDIENT?! Tooth paste that's it! and an old tooth brush to scrub. I don't do it often enough I must admit but when I do it comes up a treat! Repeat a couple times if needed.
This might just be the best Apple Watch tip you're going to see ... ever!
This isn't the first time I've heard of toothpaste being used for strange things. Those of us old enough to play CDs will remember using toothpaste to deal with scratches, for example. I've heard of toothpaste being used to hide scratches on watch faces, too. It's all to do with the composition, apparently. But whatever the reasons, it definitely works — and now you can try it on your mucky Apple Watch bands, too.
With Apple set to announce the new Apple Watch Series 7 and likely some hot new bands, this might be something to keep in mind for the future!
As for Apple, it's recommendations are a little more conventional.
- Wipe the band clean with a non-abrasive, lint-free cloth. If necessary, lightly dampen the cloth with fresh water. With these bands, you can also use mild hypoallergenic hand soap for cleaning.
- Dry the band with a non-abrasive, lint-free cloth before you attach it to your Apple Watch.
