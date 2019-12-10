Okay, you know how this goes. The most expensive Mac ever is here. And this is the most expensive version of the most expensive Mac. Spoiler alert, it costs $50,000. Yes, that's a 5, with four zeros. Tower or Rack Well, you can't pick Rack yet, so it has to be Tower. The base model Mac Pro starts at $5,999, so this was never going to be cheap. Once the Rack does eventually get released though, throw another $500 on the total. I didn't know they made processors this big The Mac Pro comes as standard with a 3.5GHz 8-core Intel Xeon Processor. Is that even enough to run macOS? Of course, we want the top-spec, which in this case is a 2.5GHz 28-core Intel Xeon W, featuring Turbo Boost up to 4.4GHz. Oh, it's also $7,000. Save 40% and get three months of wireless service for just $45 Memory So if a meager 32GB of DDR4 RAM will not suffice, you can upgrade the RAM in the Mac Pro to astonishing levels of performance. We're playing it safe with 1.5TB of DDR4 (12x128GB). At $15,000, this is the one upgrade you'll want to forget about come checkout.

Graphic content You can also add a decent amount of graphics to the new Mac Pro. The highest offering? Two Radeon Pro Vega II Duos with 2x32GB of memory... each... Not quite as expensive as the RAM though, which is nice... $10,800. Storage The 8TB SSD storage option isn't yet available, goodness knows how much that will cost on release. Right now, the most storage you can get is 4TB of SSD. $1,400. Something Something Afterburner For an extra $2000 you can add an Apple Afterburner card, its a PCIe accelerator that offloads decoding of ProRes and ProRes RAW video codecs in FCP X and QuickTime, as well as some support third-party apps. Add this option and you'll get it preinstalled in PCI Express slot 5. Wheels... wait what? Yes, you can add Wheels to the Mac Pro, at only $400 this is basically a steal at this point. Accesorize As per usual, we'll throw in the Magic Mouse 2 and the Magic Trackpad 2, one for each hand and only an extra $149. Software to make use of all this power in the form of Final Cut and Logic Pro X, $500. The total $53,247.98. Hey, at least the shipping is free! If you like, you can also add Apple's fancy new Pro Display XDR, a 32-inch Retina 6K. This also starts at $4,999, or $5,999 for the nano-texture glass model. So round it up to $60,000 if you want one of those. If we're spending this much money on a Mac Pro, you can be sure we're putting AppleCare+ on it, so add another $300 for the road.