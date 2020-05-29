Tot is already one of the most popular text editors around – especially among the internet glitterati. But it just got way better after The Iconfactory added a new share extension that takes Tot's game to the next level and beyond.

To say that this is the best share extension I've seen in a text editor isn't overstating it one jot. That's because while it does share text to an existing note, it does goes a step further by showing an active preview of what the note will look like afterward. And the developer managed to do it without making the experience overwhelming.

That means you can see exactly what will happen when you append or prepend text to an existing note. You can even choose how many empty lines you want to insert to separate the new entry from any old text in that note.

That's not all, though. There's plenty else going on in this update:

All: Added Share extension and widget

On macOS, enable in System Preferences > Extensions

On iOS, use ⋯ in Share sheet app icons to add Tot

On iOS, use Edit at bottom of widget view to add Tot

New Mobius icon. [Yay Ged!]

Added a limit of 100,000 characters per dot. [Yay Garrett!]

You can download the updated Tot for iPhone and iPad from the App Store for $19.99 and for free on the Mac. I'd suggest you give it a try!