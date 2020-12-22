Save up to $70: Amazon has the Apple Watch down to as low as $169

Track your food on your wrist with new FoodNoms Apple Watch update

All of your nutritional data is now on your wrist as well as your iPhone and iPad.
What you need to know

-Popular food tracking app FoodNoms now supports Apple Watch for the first time.

Apple Watch support has come to the popular food-tracking app FoodNoms, putting your nutrition goals on your wrist for the first time.

The update, which adds what must surely have been a regularly requested feature, changes the way you keep tabs on your goals and your progress towards them. Users will not only be able to hop into the FoodNoms app to see how they're doing but take advantage of complications as well.

FoodNoms is a food tracker designed to be fast, powerful, and easy to use. Set custom nutrition goals, log your food, and measure your progress.

The list of features available via FoodNoms was already a long one and the arrival of Apple Watch support really is the icing on the cake. At a time of year where people are about to be acutely aware of their food intake – it's almost January, after all – FoodNoms on your wrist could be the added motivation you need.

You can download FoodNoms from the App Store now. It's free, with in-app purchases available to unlock the ability to "track water, caffeine, and alcohol; view weekly and monthly charts; more stats and data; track intermittent fasts; plus other exclusive features". You'll get the iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch version of the app included with that download, too.

