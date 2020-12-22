Track your food on your wrist with new FoodNoms Apple Watch update

What you need to know
-Popular food tracking app FoodNoms now supports Apple Watch for the first time.
Apple Watch support has come to the popular food-tracking app FoodNoms, putting your nutrition goals on your wrist for the first time.
The update, which adds what must surely have been a regularly requested feature, changes the way you keep tabs on your goals and your progress towards them. Users will not only be able to hop into the FoodNoms app to see how they're doing but take advantage of complications as well.
FoodNoms is a food tracker designed to be fast, powerful, and easy to use. Set custom nutrition goals, log your food, and measure your progress.
The list of features available via FoodNoms was already a long one and the arrival of Apple Watch support really is the icing on the cake. At a time of year where people are about to be acutely aware of their food intake – it's almost January, after all – FoodNoms on your wrist could be the added motivation you need.
You can download FoodNoms from the App Store now. It's free, with in-app purchases available to unlock the ability to "track water, caffeine, and alcohol; view weekly and monthly charts; more stats and data; track intermittent fasts; plus other exclusive features". You'll get the iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch version of the app included with that download, too.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Protect your MacBook in luxurious style with Harber London's leather sleeve
When an ordinary laptop sleeve won't do for your precious MacBook, consider Harber London's selection of high-end leather cases.
James Bond studio that Apple tried to buy in 2018 back on the market
MGM, the studio behind James Bond that Apple reportedly tried to buy in 2018 may be back on market, according to the latest reports.
iPhone supply 'tight' with two Apple manufacturers on probation
A new report says the supply of Apple's iPhone could suffer after Apple placed a second supplier on probation following a riot at one of its factories.
Not sold on Philips Hue light strips? Try these awesome alternatives!
Philips Hue may offer one of the best smart lighting systems on the market, but its light strips have some worthwhile competitors. Here's a look at the best alternatives to Philips Hue light strips!