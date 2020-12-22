Track your food on your wrist with new FoodNoms Apple Watch update

What you need to know
-Popular food tracking app FoodNoms now supports Apple Watch for the first time.
Apple Watch support has come to the popular food-tracking app FoodNoms, putting your nutrition goals on your wrist for the first time.
The update, which adds what must surely have been a regularly requested feature, changes the way you keep tabs on your goals and your progress towards them. Users will not only be able to hop into the FoodNoms app to see how they're doing but take advantage of complications as well.
FoodNoms is a food tracker designed to be fast, powerful, and easy to use. Set custom nutrition goals, log your food, and measure your progress.
The list of features available via FoodNoms was already a long one and the arrival of Apple Watch support really is the icing on the cake. At a time of year where people are about to be acutely aware of their food intake – it's almost January, after all – FoodNoms on your wrist could be the added motivation you need.
You can download FoodNoms from the App Store now. It's free, with in-app purchases available to unlock the ability to "track water, caffeine, and alcohol; view weekly and monthly charts; more stats and data; track intermittent fasts; plus other exclusive features". You'll get the iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch version of the app included with that download, too.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Readdle's Documents now extracts audio from videos and more
Documents users who spend their time in videos now have new tools to enjoy.
Review: AirPods Max are HomePods for your ears
After years of rumors, Apple's over-ear headphones are finally here, and they're called AirPods Max. But are they worth that $549 price tag?
Adobe Premiere Pro, Premiere Rush, and Audition all now have M1 betas
Adobe is working to get its apps ready for Apple silicon, albeit not until after the M1 chips arrived.
Get lost in the best Metroidvania games for the Switch
Everyone loves a good Metroidvania game, right? These are the best options available on the Nintendo Switch!