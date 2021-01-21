There are more streaming services now than ever before and keeping track of the movies you want to watch, not to mention the ones you've already seen, can be a full-time job in itself. Filmlog hopes to make it easier and, dare I say, fun.

Created to be a movie diary, Filmlog displays movies in the form of gorgeous poster art which means your iPhone will be a gorgeous collage of all the movies you've seen soon enough. Those movies with multiple poster options also mean you get to choose which one to use – something I spent more time doing than I'd care to admit.

Once you've added a movie to your list, you can share it via social networks like Instagram, too.