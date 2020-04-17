Grill-maker Traeger has recently announced an overhaul of its iOS companion app, sporting a new design and features.

Traeger makes wood-fired grills that run on hardwood pellets. They have 'Set it & Forget it' temperature controls and provide a unique flavor to your food. One of the coolest aspects of the operation is its iOS companion app, which can be used to control your grill from anywhere using your iPhone..

Recently, Traeger for iOS was updated. Traeger's app uses WiFIRE so that you can control your grill anytime, anywhere. You can adjust the temperature, monitor food, set alerts and timers and more. This week, it announced a brand new design for its app, along with new and improved recipes featuring step by step instructions and video. There are over 1500 woof-fired recipes covering everything from BBQ to baked goods. You can also now find and follow recipe creators.

Also, the app has been updated to include better grill control, improved UI and navigation, and the usual bug fixes. Traeger has also added Traeger TV, giving you access to all of its video content in one place. Other updates include:

New Long-Form, Dynamic Video Content from Traeger chefs that provide new recipes, step-by-step grilling guidance and personal grilling tips and tricks.

All connected Traeger Pro 575 and 780 pellet grills now have the ability to hit 500°F providing even more versatility in cooking range.

Traeger grill users can now control features like adjusting grill temperatures to setting timers through cloud-based voice services Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

Traeger says that right now, more people are grilling due to quarantine than on the 4th of July in a normal year, which is crazy!

Trager's updated app is available to download now!