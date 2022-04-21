What you need to know
- Transcend has announced a new 1TB version of its MacBook Pro storage expansion card.
- The 1TB JetDrive Lite 330 Expansion Card is available for $250.
- The new card supports the latest 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro plus older models with an SD card slot.
Storage accessory maker Transcend has announced a new 1TB version of the JetDrive Lite 330 Expansion Card, a small SD card that slides into the side of Apple's MacBook Pro.
Compatible with both the new MacBook Pro as well as older machines with an SD card slot, the JetDrive Lite 330 is also available in smaller capacities with prices starting at just $36 for the 128GB version. Those who want to get the 1TB option will have to pay $250, however.
The popular storage expansion card features read speeds of 95MB/s and write speeds of 75MB/s and while it might not be the fastest storage solution ever devices, it's a good way to stick additional storage into a MacBook Pro without cables sticking out. The JetDrive Lite 330 even looks the part thanks to an end cap that matches the MacBook Pro's aesthetic.
Other than MacBook Pro 2021, the JetDrive Lite 330 also supports MacBook Pro (Retina) 13" (Late 2012~Early 2015). Transcend provides other JetDrive Lite expansion cards, which are specifically designed for MacBook Air and MacBook Pro computers to suit the different slot dimensions of each model. Check our compatibility list below to find the right JetDrive Lite for your MacBook.
Anyone looking to add a touch of additional storage to their MacBook Pro can buy theirs from Amazon right now. Just unbox it, plug it in, and fill it with your stuff. It could be the best Mac accessory you buy this year!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple lands Idris Elba thriller 'Hijack'
Apple has announced that it has landed a new seven-part thriller starring Idris Elba. It tells the story of a plane hijacked on its way to London in real-time.
The PlayStation app just got an iPhone feature it should have had years ago
Sony has updated its PlayStation app for iPhone and iPad adding a number of new features along the way. One of them is something that you might not have realized wasn't already available — because it really ought to have been. Now, you can use the PlayStation app in landscape mode like it's 2007 all over again.
Instagram to rank based on originality & improve product and people tagging
Instagram has announced changes to the way it ranks content as well as improvements to product and people tags that will open them up to more people than ever before.
These awesome cases will protect your new MacBook Pro
The uniquely designed 14-inch MacBook Pro looks even better (and will last longer) with a case. Here are our favorites.