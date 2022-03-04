Triangle Strategy is just as its name suggests; it's a tactical turn-based game of war that takes place among three major nations. Battles can be very tricky to win, and your decisions determine which playable characters want to join your party along with what happens in the story. Whether you're new to strategy JRPGs or just want some help when getting into Square Enix's latest HD-2D adventure, we're here to help.

There are some things to keep in mind outside of battle if you want to get far in Triangle Strategy .

The game's main gameplay focus is on strategic battles, so keep these tips in mind and you'll have the advantage while playing this amazing JRPG.

Before finalizing your character's attack plans, you can tell if the move is effective or not. If "Weak!" appears, that means the enemy is weak to your attack. If "Resistant" appears, this means it won't work as well. Surround the enemy: If you attack an enemy from behind, you are guaranteed to land a critical hit. On top of that, if you have a character in front of the enemy as well as a character behind the enemy, both of your characters will attack, making it easier to take the opponent down.

The land around you also gives different advantages. For instance, you can spread lightning attacks through water to hurt your enemies. Similarly, you can turn ice into puddles using fire attacks. Use these elemental terrain types to give yourself a leg up. Check who's in range: When moving one of your characters around within the blue squares, red arching lines appear stretching out from enemies letting you know who will be within range to attack you. Use this information to help get low-health allies out of range or to simply stay on top of where the battle will go. You might even want to lure an enemy closer to you by putting them in range and then having your team attack when they approach.

Strategy is key

A long and intricate story is waiting for you as you battle your way through Triangle Strategy. The choices you make have lasting consequences that determine where the story goes and which characters decide to join your side. It might feel daunting, but you'll get far by keeping these tips and tricks in mind.