A high-quality sound enthusiast, I love checking out the latest and greatest in audio gadgets, and truly enjoy researching and trying some of the best wireless speakers available. I always have at least one method of listening to my favorite tunes, audiobooks, and podcasts on me at all times. The Tribit XSound Mega is a wireless Bluetooth speaker, and after listening to it for the past few days, I've got to say — I'm a big fan! It features superior sound quality for the price point, has multiple light modes to set the mood, an IPX7 waterproof rating, and extra-long battery life to keep the party going all day and all night.

Tribit XSound Mega Bottom line: Tribit XSound Mega is a 30W Bluetooth portable speaker that features a titanium driver, three audio modes, four light modes, broadcast pairing, up to 20 hours of battery life, and IPX7 waterproof certification. Xbass mode sounds best and sound quality is at its highest when this speaker is pointed directly at you. The Good Three audio modes

Four light modes

Bluetooth connectivity + broadcast pairing

IPX7 waterproof

Up to 20 hours of battery life The Bad Audiobook and music mode are somewhat redundant

Sounds best when pointed directly at you $70 at Amazon

$100 at Tribit

Tribit XSound Mega: Price and availability

Tribit XSound Mega is currently available on Amazon for a limited-time deal of $70. It's typically $130, so snag this promotion while you can. It's also available on Tribit's website for $100. Your purchase includes the XSound Mega, a carrying strap, a USB-C charging cable, and an auxiliary cord. Tribit XSound Mega: What sounds good

I'm impressed with the Tribit XSound Mega. As a professional DJ and audio enthusiast, I'm very picky about my listening experience. This wireless, portable Bluetooth speaker features three audio modes to suit your needs: xbass, music, and audiobook. I'm big on extra bass, so I keep mine on xbass all the time.

Specs Treblab HD Max Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0 + broadcast pairing Uses Indoors and outdoors Waterproof rating IPX7 Battery life Up to 20 hours Charge time 4 hours Wireless range Up to 98 feet Speaker size 10.66 x 3.42 x 3.14 inches Output power 30W Charging port Type-C Audio port Jack Weight 2.03 pounds

Audiobook mode works for audiobooks (obviously) and podcasts but has more of a flat, treble-heavy, one-dimensional sound to me. Music mode sounds good enough but doesn't offer the rich, three-dimensional sound that xbass mode does. I feel like audiobook and music modes are somewhat redundant, but I suppose that's a matter of personal preference. On xbass mode, this speaker dishes out clear, crisp trebles; smooth, balanced mid-lines; and rich, deep bass notes. I find the sound quality to be excellent. It has a large volume range and can get quite loud. I do not play mine at top volume indoors. It uses a 30W, full-range, titanium driver to fill space nicely and is suitable for both indoor and outdoor use. I'm big on ambiance, so I love that this portable speaker is outfitted with lights! These sound-driven, multi-color LEDs can really set the mood. There are three different light modes, all sound-responsive and engaging to watch. Myself, my husband, and our two-year-old daughter really enjoy them — they're a lot of fun to play with! You can turn them off if party lights are not your thing, though.

XSound Mega features 5.0 Bluetooth connectivity and broadcast pairing so you can connect multiple speakers at once for party pairing. It's also IPX7 waterproof, so it can be submerged in just over three feet of water for up to 30 minutes. No worries about bringing this speaker to the beach, lake, or pool; it's also 100% splash-proof. This speaker features easy-to-use controls and battery, Bluetooth, and EQ indicators. It features easy-to-use controls located on top of the speaker. From left to right, you have your power button, Bluetooth/broadcast pairing, play/pause, volume down, volume up, light control, and EQ. The play/pause button offers several functions where you can skip to the next or previous track, access voice dial, answer or end calls, and reject calls. It also has a power indicator so you can keep tabs on battery life and charging status, a Bluetooth indicator, and an EQ indicator so you can see which mode you're on. The Tribit XSound Mega offers extra-long battery life of up to 20 hours depending on light modes and volume. You can also simultaneously charge and play. Charging ports are located on the back left of the device and are covered with a thick, rubber, protective seal to keep liquids out. There is also an auxiliary input, USB-A output, and USB-C output. Tribit XSound Mega: What doesn't sound good

Overall, I'm very satisfied with this speaker, but if I'm going to get nitpicky, there are a few design flaws to point out. The Tribit XSound Mega definitely sounds best when pointed directly at you. It's outfitted with a front-facing speaker, so you lose sound quality when listening off-axis. As I mentioned above, audiobook and music modes seem redundant to me. I feel the audio is far superior when kept on xbass mode all the time, but again that could be personal preference. There are notable differences when switching between modes, so it's nice to have three to choose from depending on your needs. Tribit XSound Mega: Competition

There's no shortage of the best wireless speakers available and so, it can be hard to narrow down the competition. However, I recently reviewed the Treblab HD Max which is another excellent portable speaker. It's much larger and gets nearly twice as loud with its 50W drivers. It has an IPX6 water-resistant certification, so it can get splashed but can't be submerged like the XSound Mega. It also doesn't have LED lights, so no party mode with this speaker. Battery life is the same — both offer up to 20 hours depending on usage.

Another pretty great speaker we've reviewed is the Marshall Emberton Speaker. This mini but mighty wireless speaker by Marshall is smaller than the Tribit XSound Mega and can easily be thrown into your bag or purse for easy portability. It too offers an IPX7 waterproof rating and up to 20 hours of battery life. It does not, however, offer party lights. Tribit XSound Mega: Should you buy it?

You should buy this if ... You want multiple listening modes

You love party lights

You want a great value You shouldn't buy this if... You're looking for something mini You should buy this if you want multiple listening modes. Tribit XSound Mega features three audio modes: xbass, music, and audiobook to suit your listening needs. If you love a good light show, this speaker is for you! It offers three LED light modes that move to the rhythm of the music for a fun party vibe. For under $100 this speaker is an excellent value. You get multiple audio and light modes, superior sound quality, an IPX7 waterproof rating, and up to 20 hours of playtime. You should not buy this if you're looking for something mini. Although this is a portable speaker, it's not small enough to fit in a purse. It measures 10.66 x 3.42 x 3.14 inches and comes with a handy carrying strap for easy portability. 4 out of 5 Tribit XSound Mega is an excellent portable speaker and a great value. It features high-fidelity audio and multiple light and music modes to set the mood just right. Up to 20 hours of battery life ensure this speaker can meet your audio needs for days without a recharge, and an IPX7 waterproof rating makes it safe to tote to the pool, lake, and beach. It has a sturdy, durable, build and seems like it's made to last. I recommend this speaker to anyone looking for a high-quality option in this price range.