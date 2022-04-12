As a professional DJ, fitness instructor, and music lover, I'm entranced by high-fidelity audio. Amplified sound is a requirement at every social gathering. I often bring one of the best Bluetooth speakers for iPhone, iPad, and Mac on vacation, to the beach, or to the park if I'm getting together with family and friends. My newest discovery is the Treblab HD Max portable speaker, perfect for any occasion that requires amplified sound. It comes with a handy carrying strap and features three high-fidelity audio modes to fit any space. With up to 20 hours of play time, Treblab HD Max can and will keep your ears satisfied all day and all night.

Treblab HD Max: Price and availability

Treblab HD Max is currently available on Amazon for $150, and on the Treblab site for $190. It comes with a carrying strap, user's manual, type-C charging cable, product registration card, and 3.5mm audio cable. Treblab HD Max: What's good

I reviewed the Treblab Z2 wireless headphones last year and really liked them, so I was excited to try out the Treblab HD Max. I wasn't disappointed. This large, portable, Bluetooth speaker pairs easily, offers amazing sound quality, and three audio modes to suit any space and occasion. Audio modes include indoor, outdoor, and my personal favorite — bass boost. I'm all about bumping up that bass. I've tested all three modes indoors and out. Switching on the correct mode to match your environment really does make a difference, though all sound good no matter where you are.

Specs Treblab HD Max Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0 Uses Indoors and outdoors Waterproof rating IPX6 Battery life Up to 20 hours Charge time 5.5 hours Signal range 33 feet Speaker size 2 x 31 mm, 2 x 70 mm Output power 50W Charging port Type-C Audio port 3.5mm jack Dimensions 5.3 x 5.3 x 12.6 inches Weight 5.62 pounds

The HD Max is large. It's bigger than all the other wireless speakers I own by a long shot. It comes with a handy carrying strap for easy portability and this is something you'll absolutely use. I carry mine around like a little duffle bag. The big size equates to big sound. This thing can get super loud, though I've never heard the sound distort, even at max volume. Its 50W speakers easily fill large spaces and deliver high-fidelity audio. No need for fancy speakers with this guy around, it's a great all-around party speaker. The controls are clearly marked and fairly intuitive. There are four buttons: power on/off, play/pause, volume down, and volume up. If you're trying to switch audio modes, double press the play/pause button. To answer a call, single press play/pause. To reject a call press and hold play/pause for two seconds. To hang up, single press play/pause. You can also redial the last number by pressing and holding the play/pause button for two seconds. Pressing and holding the volume down button for two seconds takes you back to the previous track and pressing and holding the volume up button for two seconds skips to the next track. Treblab HD Max offers TWS (true wireless stereo) pairing of two speakers. If you've got two of these bad boys, you can pair them for some serious surround sound. One speaker works as the primary, and one works as the secondary. Keep them close together if you do this, as they should not be more than three feet apart. HD Max offers up to five hours of playtime at max volume, and up to 20 hours at 30%. It offers up to 20 hours of battery life with the volume at 30%, and up to five hours of battery life at max volume. Remember, it gets really loud, so most occasions don't call for max volume. I typically operate mine around 30-40% volume, and max out at 50%. Therefore, the HD Max can keep the party rocking all day and all night on a full charge. Treblab HD Max has an IPX6 water resistance certification, meaning it can withstand high pressure water hitting from any direction, i.e., waves at the beach or a torrential downpour. However, it cannot be submerged. Overall, this speaker feels durable and well made. It will hold up to any weather you find yourself in. Treblab HD Max: What's not good

Treblab HD Max is true to its name; it's large and in charge. It measures 5.3 by 5.3 by 12.6 inches and weighs 5.62 pounds. This is one of the only cons of the device I could find. If you're looking for something small and discreet, this isn't it. Like I mentioned earlier, I don't think you'd want to play this speaker at max volume for extended periods of time, but if you did, it would only provide up to five hours of playtime. The charging port is located on the bottom of the speaker, which is a bit of a design flaw. You can't easily charge it while it's in use unless it stands vertically. Treblab HD Max: Competition

We reviewed and loved Treblab HD Max's brother, the Treblab FX100 Extreme. These Bluetooth speakers are from the same parent company and offer impressive sound quality. Treblab HD Max has a higher water resistance rating of IPX6 versus Extreme's IPX4. Though, you'll get a bit more battery life with FX100 Extreme. It offers up to 35 hours of playtime, versus HD Max's 20. They're both durable and built to last, but Treblab HD Max packs a bigger punch with its larger size and 50W speakers. If you're looking for big time sound, Treblab HD Max is the way to go.

The EasySMX VKF2PRO is another competitor. It has an IPX7 waterproof rating, so it can be submerged, and it's capable of connecting to multiple speakers for a party stereo setup. It features great sound quality, fun lighting, and up to 15 hours of battery life. This is a great speaker if you're looking for something smaller and waterproof. Treblab HD Max: Should you buy it?

You should buy this if ... You want a big speaker for big sound

You want versatility and portability

You want a durable, weather-proof speaker You shouldn't buy this if... You're looking for something small and discreet You should buy this if you're looking for lots of volume indoors and outdoors. This big speaker boasts some seriously big sound. It features three audio modes to suit any space, and comes with a handy carrying strap for easy portability. It's durable and IPX6 water resistant. If you're looking for a smalller speaker that's easily portable, this one isn't for you. 4 out of 5 But if you're searching for quality sound and booming bass designed for indoors and outdoors, look no further than Treblab HD Max. This portable Bluetooth speaker is one of the best Bluetooth speakers for iPhone, iPad, and Mac and features an incredible price point for the sound quality. You've got three audio modes to choose from, two-speaker pairing, IPX6 water resistance, and up to 20 hours of playtime. I highly recommend HD Max to anyone looking for lots of volume, versatility, portability, and high-quality audio.