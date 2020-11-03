Apple might not be ready for macOS Big Sur just yet but TripMode 3 most certainly is. The newly updated TripMode requires macOS Big Sur to run but it's already available today, ready and waiting for the big day.

While the macOS Big Sur requirement is the first thing you notice about TripMode 3, there's a lot going on here beyond that. TripMode wants to make sure people have complete control over the data their Macs use when, as the name suggests, they're on a trip. If anyone's watched as Dropbox syncs a multi-gigabyte file while they're tethered to cellular data and watched their data disappear, they'll know why TripMode can be so helpful! Stopping apps from accessing the internet can come in so handy sometimes.

There are four main new features that arrive as part of TripMode 3, according to the press release put out by developer Alix.