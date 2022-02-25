Tumblr has announced that people who don't want to see its ads won't have to — so long as they pay $4.99 per month or the discounted $39.99 per year.

The move, which was announced on Tumblr of course, is entirely optional. But those who don't pay will see ads and that's entirely fair — are you paying attention, Twitter?

Tumblr says this option will remove ads on both desktop and mobile and will work "anywhere in the world," too.