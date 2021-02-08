Turn your game controller into a mouse on your Mac with this app

Controlling your Mac using a game controller might not be something you knew that you wanted to do. But you really do actually want to do it. And thanks to a new app called Controlly, that's exactly what you can do.

Compatible with any game controller that you can connect to your Mac, Controlly allows you to move the mouse cursor and scroll through webpages using your controller, all without being tethered to your desk. This could be a great way to control a Mac mini that's under your TV, for example.

I wanted to use a game controller as a remote for Mac, but I couldn’t find an app for that. So I’ve built one myself and it’s now available on the App Store 🎮🥳: https://t.co/HEkFXUtMeL



Special thanks to @siracusa for finding an interesting bug just before launch! pic.twitter.com/2QVwvZjjvI — Hugo Lispector (@hugolispector) February 8, 2021

Features currently include:

Mouse Actions Primary Click

Secondary Click

Look Up

Smart Zoom Playback Controls Play/Pause

Skip Forward

Skip Back Sound and Brightness Mute

Volume Up/Down

Brightness Up/Down System Conveniences Mission Control

Launchpad

Show Desktop

Next/Previous Desktop

Mirror Displays Thumbstick Actions Move Pointer

Scroll

Sounds pretty great, right? If you can do it with a mouse, you can do it with your controller.

You can download Controlly from the Mac App Store right now for free. If you want to use the app beyond the 7-day trial you can for just $3.99.