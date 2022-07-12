Soundbars are always a good way to make your boring TV sound better and now you can get the Rokku Soundbar Pro for your setup without breaking the bank. This Prime Day sees Amazon slash the price by 17%, bringing it down to just $149. This price isn't likely to hang around for too long, however. Keep that in mind when planning out your purchase.

The Soundbar Pro isn't just about sounding great, though. The soundbar has a built-in 4K streaming device that means you can watch content from the likes of Apple TV+ and Netflix without having to add an additional bit of hardware to your entertainment system. It also saves on a plug socket, too.

The Roku Streambar Pro offers "boosted volume and speech clarity will make your TV easier to hear and add rich depth to your music," something your TV's speakers just can't compete with. There's also the ability to plug the included headphones into the device's remote and enable private listening mode to prevent your movie from waking the kids at night.

Speaking of the remote, this one comes with personal shortcut buttons as well as voice control, something that the standard Streabar doesn't offer.

The best sound you've ever heard for less

Roku Streambar Pro | Was $180 now $149 at Amazon Combining a streaming stick with a soundbar is what makes the Streambar Pro so special but it can make it costly. Not so right now, with Prime Day taking the original $180 asking price and stripping it down to just $149. That's a 17% saving and you don't even need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber. $149 at Amazon

