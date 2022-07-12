Soundbars are always a good way to make your boring TV sound better and now you can get the Rokku Soundbar Pro for your setup without breaking the bank. This Prime Day sees Amazon slash the price by 17%, bringing it down to just $149. This price isn't likely to hang around for too long, however. Keep that in mind when planning out your purchase.
The Soundbar Pro isn't just about sounding great, though. The soundbar has a built-in 4K streaming device that means you can watch content from the likes of Apple TV+ and Netflix without having to add an additional bit of hardware to your entertainment system. It also saves on a plug socket, too.
The Roku Streambar Pro offers "boosted volume and speech clarity will make your TV easier to hear and add rich depth to your music," something your TV's speakers just can't compete with. There's also the ability to plug the included headphones into the device's remote and enable private listening mode to prevent your movie from waking the kids at night.
Speaking of the remote, this one comes with personal shortcut buttons as well as voice control, something that the standard Streabar doesn't offer.
The best sound you've ever heard for less
Roku Streambar Pro | Was $180 now $149 at Amazon
Combining a streaming stick with a soundbar is what makes the Streambar Pro so special but it can make it costly. Not so right now, with Prime Day taking the original $180 asking price and stripping it down to just $149. That's a 17% saving and you don't even need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber.
Prefer an Apple TV 4K over a Roku Ultra? Be sure to check out the very best Apple Prime Day deals to make sure that you don't miss out.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Betas never stop: The Release Candidate for watchOS 8.7 is out now!
The Release Candidate of watchOS 8.7 is now available to developers.
Treat the kids to a special Echo Dot with an insane discount
The Echo Dot is already one of the coolest little smart speakers on the planet but you know what would make it even cooler? If you slapped a tiger's face on it. That's exactly what the kid-oriented Echo Dot is all about, and you can put one in your kids' room for just $24.99 right now — that's a 58% price drop.
This Roku Ultra 4K streaming box is less than $80 but be quick
The world of streaming boxes can be a complicated one, but it can be made more straightforward when you get the chance to save on one of the better releases in the market. That's the case right now, with the Roku Ultra now selling for just $79.99, down from the usual $100 asking price.
Third-party Nintendo Switch docks that won't brick your console
Third-party docks have been known to break Nintendo Switch consoles. We've done the research and identified some trustworthy docks that are safe to use. See which one fits your needs.