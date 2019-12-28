Three weeks ago I put my head into the lion's mouth by asking a simple question: "Is 64GB in an iPhone enough?" I thought it was, and I set about explaining why. There was also a poll to ask the opinions of everyone reading. We'll get to that in a moment.

I started that original post out with a sentence explaining that I'd been contemplating something along those lines for a while. The reason for my trepidation was simple. The internet seems to be full of people – many of them colleagues and contemporaries – who are absolutely convinced that in 2019 nobody should be selling a phone with less than 128GB of storage in it.

Readers, viewers, and listeners are told that unless a phone has globs of storage, it's a rip-off. And I expected most of them to be of the same opinion. I expected a tongue – or keyboard – lashing. But it never came. And I'm both grateful and surprised. I'm yet to decide which of those came first.

Which brings us neatly onto the poll results from three weeks ago. All I asked was "Is 64GB enough for you?" with three options for people to click. The results weren't what I expected.