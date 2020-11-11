If you're as old as me you're probably very aware of the Atari 2600. It was the first game console I ever saw and it was awesome. Primitive by today's standards of course, but still amazing back then. Somehow it continues to amazing in 2020 as well after I was alerted to the fact you can play Atari 2600 games on an iPhone. Using an Atari 2600 controller, no less.

YouTube channel "Will it Work?" is run by Niles Mitchell and he's been doing great work by taking weird things and making them connect to iPhones and Macs. I've shared some of his videos before and this latest one hit me right in the feels. Check it out.