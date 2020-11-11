What you need to know
- The Atari 2600 was amazing back in the early 1970s.
- You can play Atari 2600 games on your iPhone right from Safari.
- And you can even use an Atari 2600 controller to do it.
If you're as old as me you're probably very aware of the Atari 2600. It was the first game console I ever saw and it was awesome. Primitive by today's standards of course, but still amazing back then. Somehow it continues to amazing in 2020 as well after I was alerted to the fact you can play Atari 2600 games on an iPhone. Using an Atari 2600 controller, no less.
YouTube channel "Will it Work?" is run by Niles Mitchell and he's been doing great work by taking weird things and making them connect to iPhones and Macs. I've shared some of his videos before and this latest one hit me right in the feels. Check it out.
In this video I will attempt to connect an original, 1977 manufactured Atari CX10 joystick to the iPhone and play modern iOS apps as well as Atari 2600 games.
There were hoops to jump through, of course, but this thing works. And now I also know that I can play Atari 2600 games right from within a browser window as well. That's the rest of my day lost to nostalgia!
When you've watched this latest video, be sure to check out some similar videos. You're going to love them!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
