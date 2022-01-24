Popular Twitter client Tweetbot has received a new iPhone and iPad update to add support for a handful of new widgets as well as some new features and gorgeous icons.

Few would suggest that the official Twitter app is the best iPhone app for actually using Twitter. Tweetbot is a great alternative and its latest version 6.9 update makes it even better, especially if you're a fan of widgets. Now, widgets that show tweet stats, follower counts, and more are included while four new icons include Gold, Diamond, Brushed Metal, and Wood.

The full list of changes in this latest update include:

Added a Tweet Stats widget.

Added a Followers Count widget.

Added a Timeline Image widget.

Added an option to share profiles.

Added an option to save videos.

One change that isn't mentioned in the release notes is the ability to delete and edit a tweet, perfect for those typos. With this option, people can create a new tweet with the content of the original one, all while getting the option to fix whatever mistake was made the first time around. It isn't really an edit button, but it's better than what Twitter offers — nothing!

The latest Tweetbot update is available for download now. Existing users can grab it from the App Store's update mechanism, while everyone else can use this link to jump to it. Tweetbot is a free download with in-app purchases unlocking functionality.