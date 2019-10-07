The official Twitch app is now available for Apple TV, just a month after it was made available to beta testers.

MacRumors spotted that the app can be downloaded now for most people, but it may still be taking its time propogating to international App Stores. The app is, of course, free.

This is the first time an official Twitch app has been available for Apple TV and it offers all of the same features that Mac and iOS users have been enjoying for what seems like forever. That includes the ability to engage in chats, although we're not sure we could stomach using the Siri Remote for that level of text input.