What you need to know
The official Twitch app is now available for Apple TV, just a month after it was made available to beta testers.
MacRumors spotted that the app can be downloaded now for most people, but it may still be taking its time propogating to international App Stores. The app is, of course, free.
This is the first time an official Twitch app has been available for Apple TV and it offers all of the same features that Mac and iOS users have been enjoying for what seems like forever. That includes the ability to engage in chats, although we're not sure we could stomach using the Siri Remote for that level of text input.
Experience the games you love like never before! Watch live streams and chat with devoted gamers around the world.
Catch the action as it happens! Access all the content you care about, from frenetic Overwatch multiplayer matches to soothing Bob Ross art demos. With millions of unique streamers every day playing everything under the sun, if it's worth watching, it's live on Twitch right now.
If you're a big game streamer this is the app you've been waiting for. It's great to see it finally arrive. And most importantly it isn't a stripped down version of the iOS app, either. It's a solid first attempt and we expect it will only get better with more feedback and updates.
