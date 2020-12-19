Popular Twitter app Aviary has received its 100th update, adding a cool new number game to celebrate. Alongside this update, the last couple of also made some big changes – making the latest build of Aviary behave completely different from the first.

While some users have inexplicably complained about the number of updates Aviary receives, the sheer number shows how committed the app's developer is. Just check out this list of changes that have gone into the last couple of updates.

Added a number game to celebrate 100 updates (accessible via settings)

Added the ability to view recent popular, hot, and rising tweets across Twitter (via the trending section)

Added the ability to toggle the type of replies from recent to popular (accessible via the ••• button in tweet replies)

Added gingerbread alt icons

Added a tip jar

Added the ability to translate profile pic and header image text

Added the option to hide detail metrics via settings

Quicker loading of parent tweets and replies

User suggestions when composing tweets now display followed and recently mentioned users first

Links are now shortened in tweets by default

Link preview cache is now also cleared when clearing all cache

Tweet detail metrics now update accordingly

Videos in timelines now only play if they're currently visible

Various scroll performance enhancements

The timeline isn't limited to only displaying 150 tweets anymore

Failed tweets now display an alert

Improved image loading

Smaller app size

Fixed issue where like/retweet indicators and counts wouldn't update

Fixed issue where parent tweets would fail to load at times

Fixed issue where media would flicker in profile timelines at times if there weren't many tweets to display

Fixed issue where images wouldn't always resize correctly

Fixed issue where link previews would sometimes display the wrong preview content

Fixed issue where scroll positions would jump around at times

Fixed issue where hiding bars when scrolling with translucent bars disabled wouldn't hide the tab bar correctly

Fixed issue where the app would crash on launch at times

Fixed various crashes

And then consider the number of updates that app from a giant company gets, despite it being full of bugs.

Aviary is also now available across iPhone, iPad, and Mac for the ridiculously low price of just $1.99. That's less than two dollars for three apps!

I've decided to drop @AviaryTheApp to $1.99 permanently, starting from today.



This is primarily to undercut the competition and make it more enticing. It's also an absolute steal considering you get the iPhone, iPad, Watch, and Mac app included in that.https://t.co/yh0ukvMZDb pic.twitter.com/dgsUnnS7Tg — Shihab (JPEGuin) (@JPEGuin) December 13, 2020

You can grab Aviary from the App Store now.