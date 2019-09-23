Twitter is rolling out a new feature that will let users pin five lists to their timeline. The feature was tested earlier in the summer but is now rolling out to iOS users starting today.

Twitter announced the new update in a tweet. In you are unfamiliar with lists, they are customizable ways of following people in forum that is different from the timeline. The curated lists is a way of creating a filtered Twitter experience away from the bloated and algorithm-heavy timeline that can easily get out of hand.