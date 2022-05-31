You love to take your Apple Watch on all of your adventures, but the last thing you want to worry about is your band getting damaged. No worries there with the thick silicone [U] by UAG DOT Silicone Strap for Apple Watch. Plus, you're not limited to basic black. It comes in lots of colors, so you can coordinate it with your favorite gear. It allows you to have that protection but with some style.

[U] by UAG DOT Silicone Strap for Apple Watch Bottom line: UAG offers a tougher band option with a wide selection of colors. This is the perfect band for people who want some protection for their band but don't want to deal with typical, bland rugged options. The Good Thick and rugged

Dot pattern adds interest

Seven color options

Anti-microbial silicone The Bad May be too thick for some

Not everyone likes dots

No pin and tuck From $20 at Amazon

$40 at Best Buy

$40 at UAG

[U] by UAG DOT Silicone Strap for Apple Watch: Price and availability

The [U] by UAG DOT Silicone Strap for Apple Watch comes in both Apple Watch sizes. Choose from seven different colors: acid (yellow), black, spearmint, dusty rose, gray, marshmallow (white), and aubergine. The band retails for $39.95 and can be found on UAG's own website as well as Amazon, Best Buy, and Target. Certain colors and sizes sell for less on Amazon, currently as low at $19.99 for the smaller gray option. [U] by UAG DOT Silicone Strap for Apple Watch: What's good

When looking at the best Apple Watch bands for your Apple Watch Series 7 or any other model, there are a lot of factors to consider. Thankfully, the [U] by UAG DOT Silicone Strap ticks a lot of boxes. For one, it's quite comfortable to wear. There are seven holes, so the band should fit a wide range of wrist sizes. My wrist is pretty small, but there was still one hole smaller.

Take this rugged anti-microbial silicone band on all of your adventures

It's also easy to install. I had no problem getting the band on and off the watch, and the connection is solid. The buckle is easy to use one-handed. What I like about the band is that it feels so solid. I can't imagine there's anything you could throw at it that it couldn't handle, from sweaty workouts and swimming to white water rafting and rock climbing. It's thick, tough, and shows no wear and tear from the many times I've worn it (though my adventures have been mostly indoors, admittedly). I have indeed worn it through some sweaty workouts, and it easily wipes or rinses off. It even has anti-microbial properties. However, the best thing about the [U] is that, unlike most rugged bands, you're not limited to basic black or just a few colors. UAG offers seven colors, ranging from neutral to bright. It also has an interesting texture for aesthetic interest, a micro-dot pattern. You'll also find the UAG logo embossed tastefully on the band keeper loop. [U] by UAG DOT Silicone Strap for Apple Watch: What's not good

While the [U] does tick a lot of boxes, it might not be the ones you are looking for. For example, not everyone likes a micro-dot pattern (hello, tryptophobia!). Plus, the thickness that makes the band so sturdy might be annoying for some people. For somebody used to the elegant pin-and-tuck closure, going back to a buckle may not be ideal. A buckle is certainly bulkier than a pin, and since the tail isn't tucked under the band, it's just sticking out beyond the keeper loop. You can get buckle hardware, but the only color option is matte gunmetal black, which looks similar to the Midnight or Space Gray Apple Watch but not the lighter colors. [U] by UAG DOT Silicone Strap for Apple Watch: Competition

The obvious competition for this rugged band is Apple's own Sport Band. It's probably my favorite casual/workout band and it comes in so many colors. I own various silicone bands and none of them feel quite as flexible and as silky smooth as Apple's. Plus, the pin-and-tuck closure is the most elegant. The difference is that like many of Apple's first-party products, it tends to be a little pricier, although I find the Sport Band is still affordable.

Another more rugged silicone band to consider is the NOMAD Sport Band for Apple Watch. It's thicker and has a different texture that many will enjoy. It does come in a few colors, but not as many as the UAG band. [U] by UAG DOT Silicone Strap for Apple Watch: Should you buy it?

You should buy this if ... You want a thick, rugged silicone band for all of your adventures

You'd like a variety of color options

You want something a little cheaper than Apple's Sport Band You shouldn't buy this if... You prefer a slimmer band

You want the pin-and-tuck closure

You have tryptophobia (disgust or fear of a pattern of closely packed holes) Consider the [U] by UAG DOT Silicone Strap for Apple Watch if you're looking for a thick, rugged silicone band that comes in plenty of colors and costs less than Apple's Sport Band. However, if you're in the market for a slimmer band or you prefer a pin-and-tuck closure over a buckle, keep looking. I appreciate the addition of micro-dots for pure aesthetic appeal, but if you have tryptophobia or just don't like the style, forget this band. 4 out of 5 Despite all of that, [U] by UAG DOT Silicone Strap for Apple Watch is a solid pick, made from thick anti-microbial silicone that can handle just about anything you throw its way. You get seven color options but the buckle has a matte gunmetal black tone on all of them. Pricewise, it retails for 20% less than Apple's Sport Band, but it's even less when you can find it on sale.