If you love the high-quality Apple Watch Sport Band (and I certainly do), here is another option for you to consider. Made from waterproof FKM rubber, a high-performance anti-microbial fluoroelastomer, the NOMAD Sport Band for Apple Watch isn't going to wear out like some cheaper alternatives.

NOMAD Sport Band for Apple Watch Bottom line: This ruggedly handsome Apple Watch band will go with you to the gym, the pool, or any other outdoor adventures. The Good High-performance rubber

Anti-microbial

Waterproof

Pin and tuck closure

Fully adjustable

Well ventilated The Bad Pricey

Particular aesthetic

Limited color options $60 at NOMAD

NOMAD Sport Band for Apple Watch: Price and availability

The NOMAD Sport Band for Apple Watch works with every generation Apple Watch and is available in both sizes. Choose from five colors: Black, Dune (beige), Lunar Gray, Ash Green, and Marine Blue. You can find the band on NOMAD's website for $59.95. NOMAD Sport Band for Apple Watch: What's good

Whether you have the new Apple Watch Series 7 or any other generation Apple Watch, if you're like me, you're always looking for the best Apple Watch bands to change up your look. I do change my watch band daily for various activities and different looks. As much as I love my Apple Watch Sport Band, I am interested in trying out alternatives as well. The NOMAD Sport Band for Apple Watch is not a cheaper alternative, but it is different. It's made from compression-molded FKM fluoroelastomer rubber. FKM is a high-performance, waterproof material with anti-microbial properties. Sweat wipes off easily, or you can wash it with soap and water for a deeper clean. The band has channels running all through the interior of the band, and there are lots of holes, so sweat and water will have someplace to go and the band won't stick to your wrist while you're working out or swimming. The many holes throughout the band aren't just for ventilation, they're for the pin and tuck closure. This means that the band should fit just about any wrist ranging from 150mm to 200mm, as there are 11 possible holes that the pin can go into.

Hit the gym, swim, hike, or just rock your athleisure look in style.

The unisex band has a sporty, rugged look, but it tapers slightly from the Apple Watch which keeps it from looking too masculine for me. The oblong pin used for closure is dark aluminum. Since it's a pin and tuck closure, there's no tail sticking out; it tucks neatly underneath the band. The NOMAD logo is engraved around the hole that the tail slips into. The NOMAD Sport Band for Apple Watch feels soft to the touch. It's quite flexible but sturdy feeling. While the material has a heavy feel to it, the holes and channels that allow ventilation also keep the band itself from feeling too hefty on the wrist. It feels so comfortable on your wrist that you don't even notice you're wearing it. The band slides on easily and stays put, and the release mechanism works smoothly. NOMAD Sport Band for Apple Watch: What's not good

You either like the look of this band or you don't. I do like the look, even though it's a bit of a departure from my usual style and I wouldn't wear it for dressy occasions. I wish it came in more colors since all of the colors are pretty neutral; I chose Marine Blue which is really more of a slate blue. The biggest issue most people will have with this band is the price. It's even more than Apple's own Sport Bands. NOMAD Sport Band for Apple Watch: Competition

The Apple Watch Sport Band is the obvious competitor. I have no complaints about this high-quality band; it's one of my favorites. I especially love the wide variety of colors, with new styles being introduced regularly. I wear my rainbow Pride band most often. Apple's Nike Sport Band lineup has extra holes for breathability while the Solo Loop has no buckle to deal with. Additionally, there are plenty of alternatives that give you that Apple Watch Sport Band look for less. You don't have to spend anywhere near $50 to get the look, though the cheaper bands may not wear as well over time. NOMAD Sport Band for Apple Watch: Should you buy it?

You should buy this if ... You want a durable, high-performance band for your toughest workouts

You want a comfortable, well-ventilated band that won't stick to your wrist when sweating

You like the sporty aesthetic You shouldn't buy this if... You don't like the look

You don't like the colors available

It's out of your price range If you're looking for a rugged, casual band that will stand up to your toughest workouts while feeling great on the wrist, this is a band to consider. That's assuming that you like the look, you're happy with one of the five colorways, and you don't mind the premium price tag. 4.5 out of 5 The NOMAD Sport Band for Apple Watch is a great choice for casual looks and tough workouts. The compression-molded FKM fluoroelastomer rubber makes for a durable, flexible, comfortable, waterproof, and anti-microbial band. The channels and many holes over the whole band offer ventilation so the band won't stick to your wrist even when wet. The pin and tuck closure keeps the tail neatly out of the way and takes advantage of those holes, offering one size fits most. The FKM rubber feels solid and heavy and yet the minimalist style keeps it feeling light on the wrist. While this isn't an inexpensive band, it feels worth the cost.