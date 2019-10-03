Uber might be the company everyone loves to hate, but there is no doubting its ambition. Hot on the heels of announcing a new Uber Work app, the folks at Road Show have shared their experiences with Uber Copter.

Now, Uber Copter isn't new. In fact, it launched earlier this summer but you had to be one of the chosen ones to get in on it. Now though, anyone can use it. You know, if a helicoptor is the only way you want to travel. And of course, you book the whole thing via the Uber app.

Road Show says they booked a ride from the Bowery Ballroom in NYC to the TWA Hotel. In order to make that possible, Uber strings cars and helicopters together into one ride. A car picks you up and takes you to the helicoptoer and the helicoptor does the rest. Apparently that's called Modality and it's the hot new thing. It'll also include things like scooters eventually, but for now it's cars and helicopters. As if that isn't already cool enough.