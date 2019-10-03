Image via Uber
What you need to know
- Uber has launched its new app, Uber Works.
- App will work to match shift workers with opportunities, in partnership with agencies.
- Launching first in Chicago.
Uber, via its Blog has officially announced the launch of its brand new platform Uber Works. Uber Works is a platform that connects business with shift workers, in an attempt to positively impact the experience of workers and businesses. The release states:
The Uber Works Platform
Uber Works looks to provide more clarity about available work by helping workers see all relevant and available shifts in one place.
Uber Works app users can get detailed information about shifts they're interested in, including information about gross pay, work location and skills, or required attire. Uber Works also serves as a one-stop shop for all time-tracking needs, allowing users to clock in and out and log breaks.
Uber Works helps ensure timely payments to workers and provides more transparency and opportunities for feedback in the marketplace. We believe technology can help workers feel more confident and empowered when it comes to finding shifts, and we are excited by the potential to build technology that can reduce the pain points workers experience each day.
We believe a more efficient marketplace will also support businesses. By providing a reliable pool of vetted and qualified workers, Uber Works can help businesses reduce scheduling headaches, weather seasonal variations, and staff up for unexpected demand.
Uber hopes that Uber Works will help people get faster and easier access to shift work, giving people as much information as possible prior to taking a job, and then ensuring they are payed on time once the work is completed.
One of the key features Uber Works is that it has been created in partnership with staffing agencies:
To do things right, we believe we need to take a partnership approach. That's why Uber Works has partnered with staffing agencies, including TrueBlue, who employ, pay and handle worker benefits. Uber Works is also committed to deliver services that support skill up-leveling and promote work re-entry and we are partnering with various organizations that support workers in their employment journey.
On its official website, the industries available include: general labor, warehouse, back of house, customer service, front of house and cleaning. You can access the Uber Works website here, this includes download links for both iOS and Google Play, however at the time of writing these do not appear to be active.