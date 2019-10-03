The Uber Works Platform

Uber Works looks to provide more clarity about available work by helping workers see all relevant and available shifts in one place.

Uber Works app users can get detailed information about shifts they're interested in, including information about gross pay, work location and skills, or required attire. Uber Works also serves as a one-stop shop for all time-tracking needs, allowing users to clock in and out and log breaks.

Uber Works helps ensure timely payments to workers and provides more transparency and opportunities for feedback in the marketplace. We believe technology can help workers feel more confident and empowered when it comes to finding shifts, and we are excited by the potential to build technology that can reduce the pain points workers experience each day.

We believe a more efficient marketplace will also support businesses. By providing a reliable pool of vetted and qualified workers, Uber Works can help businesses reduce scheduling headaches, weather seasonal variations, and staff up for unexpected demand.