What you need to know
- Uber has announced Uber Explore for people who need ideas for where to go.
- Uber Explore will show people places they can visit and then have an Uber car take them.
- 14 cities in the United States and one in Mexico are live on day one.
Uber has announced Uber Explore, a new feature that will help people find new places to go and events to visit for those times when they just can't decide what to do themselves.
The new Uber Explore feature will start in 14 cities across the United States (Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Memphis, Minneapolis – St. Paul, New Orleans, New Jersey, Upstate New York, Orlando, San Antonio, San Francisco, Seattle) as well as Mexico City to begin, but more will come online eventually. People in those countries should check the Uber app in the App Store to see if an update is required.
Uber says that people will be able to find places to go "based on categories including food & drink, art & culture, nightlife, music & shows, and more, and they'll be able to see reviews, photos, and directions." They'll also be able to take advantage of a few features as part of Uber Explore.
- One click rides: The "ride there now" functionality allows customers to tap a button and easily book a ride with their pre-populated destination.
- Personalization: You'll see suggestions for experiences based on your past use of the Uber and Uber Eats apps. We use your favorite places to go and things to eat to suggest the best places to explore in your city automatically.
- Uber Explore Offers: We've selected some of the best places to explore, and for the top restaurants & bars, you'll get 15% off your rides up to $10 for now. The deals will always be changing based on what's popular in your area.
- Seamless purchases: It will be easy to purchase tickets to events and experiences because you can pay conveniently with your Uber Wallet & Payment profile.
Uber isn't saying which cities will be next or how quickly the expansion will reach other countries, unfortunately.
Don't yet have Uber installed? You can grab it from the App Store for free now.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Review: Make the Casetify MagSafe Wallet all your own with a custom print
Here's a MagSafe wallet that'll make a statement, any statement you like with a customized print. And you can feel good about buying from Casetify due to its sustainable products and eco-friendly production processes.
Kodi Smit-McPhee signs on for Apple TV+ series 'Disclaimer'
2022 Oscar nominee Kodi Smit-McPhee has reportedly signed on to work on the upcoming Apple TV+ show 'Disclaimer'.
With a possible Apple event next month, here's what we want to see
We're just weeks away from a spring Apple event, and there is plenty that we hope to see Apple announce.
Small iPhone 13 mini, small environmental impact with these cases
Want to reduce plastic waste? Minimize your carbon footprint by choosing an eco-friendly case for your iPhone 13 mini.