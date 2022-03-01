Uber has announced Uber Explore, a new feature that will help people find new places to go and events to visit for those times when they just can't decide what to do themselves.

The new Uber Explore feature will start in 14 cities across the United States (Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Memphis, Minneapolis – St. Paul, New Orleans, New Jersey, Upstate New York, Orlando, San Antonio, San Francisco, Seattle) as well as Mexico City to begin, but more will come online eventually. People in those countries should check the Uber app in the App Store to see if an update is required.

Uber says that people will be able to find places to go "based on categories including food & drink, art & culture, nightlife, music & shows, and more, and they'll be able to see reviews, photos, and directions." They'll also be able to take advantage of a few features as part of Uber Explore.

Personalization: You'll see suggestions for experiences based on your past use of the Uber and Uber Eats apps. We use your favorite places to go and things to eat to suggest the best places to explore in your city automatically.

Uber Explore Offers: We've selected some of the best places to explore, and for the top restaurants & bars, you'll get 15% off your rides up to $10 for now. The deals will always be changing based on what's popular in your area.

Seamless purchases: It will be easy to purchase tickets to events and experiences because you can pay conveniently with your Uber Wallet & Payment profile.

Uber isn't saying which cities will be next or how quickly the expansion will reach other countries, unfortunately.

Don't yet have Uber installed? You can grab it from the App Store for free now.