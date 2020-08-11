If you live in the UK and have been eyeing up the abode Smart Security System, you're in luck. The firm has now made the kit available for pre-order for the first time.

Previously only available in the United States, the popular Smart Security System has now made its way across the pond with pricing starting at £299.99. I'm told that those placing pre-orders now should expect delivery in September, so there isn't too long to wait now.

The abode Smart Security Kit includes: (1) abode gateway – the hub of the system which features a 93 dB siren, 4G connectivity for cellular backup capabilities and the ability to add up to 160 smart devices.

(2) Mini Door/Window Sensors – to protect against the most common entry point for burglars/intruders.

(1) Motion Sensor – to provide a 110° field of motion detection and trigger motion-based alerts.

(1) Keyfob – to provide quick and easy remote arm/disarm of the security system even if it is offline.

What's more, the whole thing supports Apple's HomeKit, too.

With HomeKit compatibility, Apple users can add their Smart Security Kit gateway directly to the Home app on their iPhone or iPad to control and secure their smart home from a single app. Users can arm or disarm their abode security system and receive notifications of motion events triggered by abode motion sensors as well as open or close events triggered by abode door or window sensors. Any abode-branded door/window sensors, occupancy sensors, and motion sensors will be added to the Home app when connected to the Smart Security Kit gateway.

UK buyers can pre-order their abode Smart Security Kit right now.